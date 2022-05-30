Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members -Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 10:36 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel and its nine crew members have been arrested, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
"On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it," said the chief justice of Hormozgan province.
