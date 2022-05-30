Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members -Tasnim

Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel and its nine crew members have been arrested, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

"On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it," said the chief justice of Hormozgan province.

