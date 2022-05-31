OSCE says one of four Ukrainian staff held in eastern Ukraine is free
One of four Ukrainians who had been working for an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitoring mission and were detained in eastern Ukraine has been released, the OSCE's secretary general said on Tuesday. "Very relieved about the release of one national mission member," Helga Schmid said on Twitter.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Austria
One of four Ukrainians who had been working for an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitoring mission and were detained in eastern Ukraine has been released, the OSCE's secretary-general said on Tuesday. "Very relieved about the release of one national mission member," Helga Schmid said on Twitter. "I urge for the release of the three colleagues who remain in detention in Donetsk and Luhansk."
The mission's mandate expired https://www.osce.org/chairmanship/516933 at the end of March.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luhansk
- Europe
- Ukrainians
- OSCE
- Donetsk
- Organization for Security
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares slide as weak China data stokes recession woes
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall after China data adds to growth woes
European shares slip as weak China data stokes recession fears
European Commission Downgrades Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast for 2022 to 2.7 per cent: Report
Hungary PM Orban flags "era of recession" in Europe