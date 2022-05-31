Left Menu

OSCE says one of four Ukrainian staff held in eastern Ukraine is free

One of four Ukrainians who had been working for an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitoring mission and were detained in eastern Ukraine has been released, the OSCE's secretary general said on Tuesday. "Very relieved about the release of one national mission member," Helga Schmid said on Twitter.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:31 IST
Helga Schmid Image Credit: Wikipedia
One of four Ukrainians who had been working for an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitoring mission and were detained in eastern Ukraine has been released, the OSCE's secretary-general said on Tuesday. "Very relieved about the release of one national mission member," Helga Schmid said on Twitter. "I urge for the release of the three colleagues who remain in detention in Donetsk and Luhansk."

The mission's mandate expired https://www.osce.org/chairmanship/516933 at the end of March.

