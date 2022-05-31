Devusinh Chauhan holds bilateral meeting with ITU chief Haolin Zhou

Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, attended the opening ceremony of World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022, being organized by International Telecommunications Unions(ITU) at its headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland from 30th May to 3rd June, 2022. It's beginning of 4 days event where India will showcase its telecom prowess during multilateral & bilateral engagements.

Shri Devusinh Chauhan held bilateral meeting with Secretary General of ITU, Mr Haolin Zhou. He apprised him with India's developmental achievements in the field of Telecom, 5G Technology, Atmanirbhar Bharat, customized 5G standards and the plan to take fibre and mobile communications to all 600,000 villages. The minister also thanked him for opening of ITU area office in India. Mr Haolin Zhou was very appreciative of ICT initiatives of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He termed them exemplary for entire world.

The participation comes with India contesting the re-election to the ITU Council, for the term 2023-2026. India has been a member of ITU, since 1869 and has been continuously participating, actively in the works, and activities of the Union.

The Communications sector under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has grown leaps and bounds with multiple policies and schemes like Digital India, Bharatnet - taking optical fiber to Six Hundred Thousand villages, National Broadband Mission, to ensure high-speed internet. India is ensuring a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The nation has made significant strides in domains of digital health, education, financial translation, e-governance, etc.

Recently at an event, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the 5G Test Bed for startups at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Minister of Communications, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the 5G test bed at IIT Madras and successfully test tested a 5G call on an indigenously-developed network.

Shri Devusinh pointed out that earlier Indian companies had to go abroad for testing mobile network use cases as there were no testing facilities in the country. But now, because of the indigenous technologies, they are able to develop the new technology faster and at a lower cost.

