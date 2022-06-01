Left Menu

Maha: Murder accused escapes from police custody

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-06-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 11:30 IST
Maha: Murder accused escapes from police custody
A murder case accused has escaped from police custody in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The police had arrested the accused, Vijay Choudhary (29), in connection with a murder case on May 25, the official from Mokhada police station said.

On Monday, he was taken to Nashik for interrogation. While he was being brought back to Mokhada taluka here, the police van developed a snag enroute following which the security personnel and the accused got down from the vehicle.

The accused then gave police the slip, the official said.

The police have registered an offence against the accused and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

