Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:54 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn't doing enough to help Kyiv.

Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles developed by Germany together with other NATO nations.

He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

The announcements come amid claims at home and abroad that Germany has been slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia.

