Left Menu

I-T dept raids multiple business groups across 5 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:35 IST
I-T dept raids multiple business groups across 5 states
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided multiple business groups in at least five states as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, officials said.

Premises of the business groups in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes, they said.

The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate, and logistics among others.

Various investigation directorates of the department located in these states are undertaking the searches after ''credible'' tax evasion inputs were gathered, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022