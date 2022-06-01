Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham's Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat, a London court ruled on Wednesday. Zouma admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act at the Thames Magistrates' Court last month after a viral video, filmed by his brother Yoan and posted on social media in February, showed him dropping one of his cats and kicking it across the floor.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:08 IST
Soccer-West Ham's Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat
Kurt Zouma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat, a London court ruled on Wednesday.

Zouma admitted two offenses under the Animal Welfare Act at the Thames Magistrates' Court last month after a viral video, filmed by his brother Yoan and posted on social media in February, showed him dropping one of his cats and kicking it across the floor. The Frenchman's brother was sentenced to 140 hours of community service.

"Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat," said district judge Susan Holtham. "The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date, in February you did not provide for its needs." Zouma's two Bengal cats have since been placed under the care of the animal charity RSPCA.

The 27-year-old, who was fined by West Ham for the incident, lost his sponsorship deal with sportswear brand Adidas and was also jeered by fans during a Premier League game against Watford in February. Zouma, however, continued to enjoy the support of manager David Moyes and made 33 appearances across competitions as West Ham finished seventh in the league and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022