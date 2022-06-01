West's "irrational fear" of Russia driving ceasefire push- Ukrainian negotiator
A Ukrainian presidential advisor and peace talks negotiator accused Europe and the United States of having an "irrational fear" of Russia in an interview released on Wednesday by news agency Interfax Ukraine.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a key negotiator for Ukraine during previous talks with Russia, said the political elites of the West "want to return to the pre-war period and do not want to solve problems," adding that their financial priorities took precedence in decision-making.
