Maha: Thief killed in dispute over division of stolen loot

A 22-year-old man was killed by his accomplice in a theft during a dispute over dividing the stolen loot in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Dhruvanagar area of the city around 9.30 am when a gang of thieves met to divide the stolen bounty among themselves, an official said. Pavan Nathu Pagare (22) was allegedly killed by one of the gang members Atul Ajay Singh (21) during a dispute, he said. Singh attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and hit him on the head with a stone, the official said.

While the victim died of the injuries, personnel from a patrolling team of the police chased and nabbed the accused, he said.

The gang of four thieves used to carry out petty thefts in Satpur and surrounding areas, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

