ED attaches PFI accounts in money laundering case

The ED has attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamist organization PFI and a linked organization called Rehab India Foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against them, officials said on Wednesday.

The accounts hold more than Rs 68 lakh.

The orders have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

They said 23 accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) having Rs 59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having Rs 9,50,030 have been attached.

The Islamist organization was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

