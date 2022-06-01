Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings; factory data in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after robust quarterly earnings from luxury retailers and Salesforce, while investors awaited factory activity data for cues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.19 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 33,156.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.63 points, or 0.43%, at 4,149.78, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.50 points, or 0.79%, to 12,176.89 at the opening bell.

