Maha: NCP worker held for loan fraud in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:37 IST
The police have arrested a worker of the NCP in a case of loan fraud, in which forged documents were allegedly furnished to avail bank loan of Rs 1.89 crore in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The Lakadganj police on Tuesday night arrested NCP worker Gulam Ashrafi alias Pyare Ashrafi (40), an official said.

According to the police, Ashrafi's employees Lokesh Ashok Sarpe (35) and Imran Khan Usman Khan (35) had allegedly approached a bank seeking loan to purchase the former's home.

The duo had posed as employees of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), and Ashrafi along with Lokesh and Imran had managed to convince the document verification team hired by the bank, the official said.

The bank then sanctioned two loans of Rs 89 lakh and Rs 1 crore to Lokesh and Imran. The fraud came to light when they started defaulting on the payments, he said.

On the basis of complaint lodged by the bank manager, a case of cheating and forgery was registered in this regard, the official added.

