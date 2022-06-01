Decision on textbook review to be taken after comprehensive report, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision on textbook review would be taken soon after getting a comprehensive report on the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision on textbook review would be taken soon after getting a comprehensive report on the issue. The Chief Minister was addressing a media conference in Udupi as part of the celebrations of the Narendra Modi government completing 8 years in office at the Centre.

The State government responding to the demand from many litterateurs for reviewing the textbooks has already sought a comprehensive report from the Education Minister on the issue. The opinion of the seers and others on the issue would be considered. The Education Minister has been asked to submit a comprehensive report with complete facts. A suitable decision would be taken after getting the report.

"We will get the report tomorrow and it will be discussed with the litterateurs," Bommai said. Replying to a question on corruption, Bommai said, "the ACB has been strengthened. Though we have the Lokayukta, it was not possible to file a complaint with Lokayukta under the Anti-Corruption Act. However, the ACB has the power to do that."

Reacting to the issue of 'Love Jihad' raising concerns in the coastal region again, Bommai said, "Laws have been framed to tackle it. Nobody should violate the law". (ANI)

