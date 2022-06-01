Left Menu

Delhi Legislative Assembly members call on LG Vinai Saxena

Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and discussed various issues pertaining to the city and their constituencies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:47 IST
Delhi Legislative Assembly members call on LG Vinai Saxena
Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on Delhi LG Vinai Saxena. (Pic credit: Delhi LG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and discussed various issues pertaining to the city and their constituencies. "Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the City and their constituencies," Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

Earlier on May 27, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of the national capital. On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position citing "personal reasons" last week.

Following the appointment of the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Kejriwal had extended a warm welcome to Saxena. "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government," said Chief Minister Kejriwal in a Twitter post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022