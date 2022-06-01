Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL87 MHA-LD KASHMIR Home Minister Shah to review situation in Kashmir on June 3 New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings in the Valley.

DEL92 CONG-ED-LD SONIA ED summons: Cong accuses Centre of hatching 'cowardly conspiracy' against its leaders, vows to fight New Delhi: After the ED's summons to its top leaders, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of hatching a ''cowardly conspiracy'' against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said it will not be cowed down by any ''vendetta'' politics.

DEL90 RJ-CONG-LD MLAs Rajasthan: Congress to shift party MLAs to Udaipur hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls Jaipur: The Congress has decided to shift its MLAs in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, with party sources saying they fear that the BJP will poach them ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. DEL84 GANDHIS-NATIONAL HERALD-LD GOVT Agencies do their job, says govt as Cong alleges vendetta after ED summons to its leaders New Delhi: With the Congress accusing it of unleashing central agencies to target political rivals after the party's top leaders were summoned by the ED in a money-laundering case, the government on Wednesday said the agencies do their job and the opposition should not worry if they have done no wrong.

DEL81 RAIL-INDO-BANGLA India, Bangladesh flag off new passenger train service, Mitali Express New Delhi: To further strengthen people-to-people connectivity through the railways between India and Bangladesh, the two countries started a new passenger train service, Mitali Express, via the recently-restored Haldibari-Chilahati rail link on Wednesday. BOM20 MP-NATIONAL HERALD-GANDHIS-NADDA If charges are wrong then get them quashed from courts: BJP chief Nadda on ED summoning Sonia, Rahul Bhopal: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summonses to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money-laundering case, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said an honest person moves court to get the charges quashed.

CAL17 BH-GIRIRAJ-CASTE CENSUS Extend caste census to Muslims, exclude infiltrators : Giriraj Katihar (Bihar): Union Minister Giriraj Singh Wednesday said the proposed caste census in Bihar must exclude infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, who are not acknowledged to be so because of “politics of appeasement”.

BOM21 CG-CONG-RESOLUTION-RAHUL Chhattisgarh Cong passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president Raipur: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.

DEL69 DL-KHAN-2NDLD HOSPITAL Akhilesh meets Azam at Delhi hospital; discussed bypolls to Rampur Lok Sabha seat, say sources New Delhi/Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met senior party leader Azam Khan at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a meeting that came amid speculations of a rift between both leaders.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-MOVIE Movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ caste neutral, glorifies Indian warrior: Film producers to HC New Delhi: The makers of the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the movie is caste neutral and only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj.

LGD9 DL-HC- SEDITION Delhi HC lists for hearing on July 26 plea by Sharjeel Imam for release in sedition case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday listed for hearing on July 26 former JNU student Sharjeel Imam's plea for release in a sedition case for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech and inciting violence during the CAA-NRC protests in 2019.

FOREIGN FGN54: PAK-IMRAN-UN Islamabad: In an unusual move, ousted prime minister Imran Khan-led opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday sought the UN's help to hold an ''independent and impartial'' investigation into what it called the ''state excesses and human rights violations'' by the government during a protest last week.

FGN53: CHINA-3RDLD QUAKE Beijing/Chengdu: A powerful earthquake of 6.1-magnitude killed at least four people and injured 14 others as it jolted the city of Ya'an in southwest China's quake-prone Sichuan province on Wednesday afternoon, according to local authorities.

FGN57 LANKA-INDIA-FOOD SECURITY Sri Lankan agricultural minister seeks India's help for food security Colombo: Sri Lankan agricultural minister Mahinda Amaraweera on Wednesday met Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay and sought India's help for food security and environmental protection in the island nation, as it faces the worst economic crisis in its post-independence history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)