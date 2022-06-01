Atishi says Delhi LG called DJB officials meeting; warns of 'chaotic situation'

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday appealed to LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to ''not disrupt Delhi's constitutional framework'' and let the city government run the departments which fall under its purview.

She claimed that Saxena had called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and issued them instructions despite the subject of water being the responsibility of the Delhi government.

During a media briefing, she said since the LG was new, he might not have been aware of the constitutional provisions.

''On May 30, Delhi LG called a meeting of DJB officials and issued them directions. Since he is new to the system, he might not be knowing the constitutional provisions.

''Land, law and order, police and now with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also being unified and brought under the Centre... it will come under him since he is a representative of the Centre. But education, electricity and water are subjects that come under the Delhi government,'' the AAP leader said.

She said such developments could lead to a ''chaotic situation'' in the national capital and stressed that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had also said that LG, a nominee of the Centre, is supposed to look after land, law and order and police.

The Supreme Court had last month referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the vexatious legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT Delhi over control of services in the national capital for an authoritative pronouncement.

In a relief to the Centre, which has been seeking the issue of control of services in Delhi to a larger bench, a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all the legal questions.

In a 2018 judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.

''The new LG is attacking Delhi's constitutional sanctity by coercing the Kejriwal government's officers to work on his directions. I appeal to the LG to not try to disrupt Delhi's constitutional system, and let the Kejriwal government run the departments which fall under its purview,'' she said.

Noting that there will be chaos in this way, she said that residents will have to pay the price for this.

''How can Delhi be governed effectively if on one hand officers are summoned by the LG and given certain directions by him and on the other hand, the elected government, which has jurisdiction over the respective departments that these officers belong to – like the DJB, Education, Health, Revenue departments, etc, will give some other directions to these officers.

''Whose orders will these officers follow then – the LG or the elected government or neither? Hence, if Delhi's constitutional arrangement is besmirched or meddled with, then it will lead to absolute chaos all over the national capital. Effective governance will cease to exist in Delhi, and innocent residents will have to pay the price for the resultant state of disorder,'' she said.

Urging Saxena to take stock of the subjects under him, Atishi said, ''Cleanliness and poor waste management is a predominant issue in Delhi - no locality is properly cleaned due to MCD''s incompetence over the past 15 years. It is my humble request to LG to focus on improving Delhi''s law & order situation, women''s safety issues, sanitation, and disposal of landfills. The LG must solve these problems if he wants to help the people of Delhi.'' The Delhi unit of BJP attacked the AAP and said they are scared that the failures of the Delhi government will be exposed by the ''activeness of the LG''.

''The AAP is having problems with the Lt Governor taking note of city''s problems and issuing directions to the officials. They fear that the failures of Kejriwal will be exposed by activeness of the LG,'' said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Saxena took the oath of office last week. He replaced Anil Baijal, who had tendered his resignation on May 18 citing ''personal reasons''.

