8 new HC judges appointed, six transferred

The appointment on Wednesday came after the collegium reiterated the recommendation in 2021.According to notifications issued by the Law Ministry, seven judicial officers from Bihar were elevated as judges of the Patna High Court.Four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were also elevated as judges.The ministry also notified transfers of six judges.Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of Orissa High Court has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Patna High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:29 IST
Four years after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium, advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal was on Wednesday appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

The recommendation of Nargal was made by the Supreme Court collegium in 2018 and was one of the oldest pending with the government. The appointment on Wednesday came after the collegium reiterated the recommendation in 2021.

According to notifications issued by the Law Ministry, seven judicial officers from Bihar were elevated as judges of the Patna High Court.

Four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were also elevated as judges.

The ministry also notified transfers of six judges.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of Orissa High Court has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Patna High Court. Justice Subhasis Talaptra of the Tripura High Court has been transferred to the Orissa High Court.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh has been sent to the Bombay High Court, while Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of the Manipur High Court has been sent to the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Delhi High Court.

The judicial officers elevated as judges of the Patna High Court are Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

The additional judges of the Kerala High Court elevated as judges are Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman, Karunakaran Babu and Dr Kauser Edappagath.

