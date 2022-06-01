LG assures AAP MLAs of full cooperation with Delhi govt

A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs met Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday, who assured them that he would fully cooperate with the Arvind Kejriwal government, according to a statement issued by the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators appealed to the LG not to interfere with the constitutionally-mandated division of powers in Delhi.

The LG, in turn, assured them of cooperation with the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

Chief Whip in the Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey said, ''We appealed to the LG that the Supreme Court as well as the Constitution have demarcated certain boundaries when it comes to division of responsibilities in Delhi in the context of his meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officers. We also apprised the LG of the shortcomings of the MCD, the DDA and the Delhi Police.'' Pandey said Delhi is facing a law-and-order problem and a garbage management crisis because of the Centre's agencies.

''The LG assured us of bringing the MCD, the DDA and the Delhi Police back on track,'' he added.

MLA Sanjeev Jha said the LG expressed his desire to learn more about the system since he is new.

''We told him that there are 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi and if you visit any of these, you will witness the MCD's streets and roads lined with potholes and garbage,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that Saxena convened a meeting with DJB officers on May 30 and issued directions to them. Jha said as a member of the DJB, he failed to understand why the LG sought a meeting with the officers. ''We apprised him of the constitutional framework of the set-up in Delhi and appealed to him not to interfere with the powers of the elected government. Such interventions would only lead to problems for the residents. He concurred with our views. We gave him inputs about better management of Delhi's civic bodies. I am confident that as a guardian of Delhi, he will strive for better cooperation under the constitutionally-mandated power structure,'' Jha said.

