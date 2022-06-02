Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive - U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine in coming days - sources

The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said. The sale of the General Atomics-made drones could still be blocked by Congress, the sources said, adding that there is also a risk of a last minute policy reversal that could scuttle the plan, which has been under review at the Pentagon for several weeks.

Finland and Sweden say will continue NATO talks with Turkey

Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday they would continue a dialogue with Turkey over their bids for NATO membership, but did not say whether there had been progress on overcoming Ankara's objections to their joining the military alliance. The Nordic neighbours applied to join NATO last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but they have faced resistance from Turkey, which accuses them of being safe havens for Kurdish militants and wants them to scrap arms export bans.

Thank you, says Queen Elizabeth ahead of Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday she had been inspired by the outpouring of goodwill ahead of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, saying she hoped the festivities would provide a chance to look back on the achievements of the last 70 years. The 96-year-old marked seven decades as British monarch in February, and four days of events, parties and parades to honour her record-breaking reign begin on Thursday.

Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop 'wicked' Ukraine invasion

Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his "wicked" and "unjustifiable" invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. "I want to use today's game as an opportunity to make a request: Stop this invasion. No argument exists that can justify violence," Pele said in a statement published on Instagram.

Queen Elizabeth offers thanks as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Queen Elizabeth thanked all those involved in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations ahead of four days of pomp, parties, parades and public holidays to herald her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Millions of people across Britain and the world are expected to join the festivities starting on Thursday in honour of the 96-year-old, who has reigned for longer than any of her predecessors, the government said.

More seek gun training in Taiwan as Ukraine war drives home China threat

From tour guides to tattoo artists, some in Taiwan are taking shooting lessons for the first time in their lives as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ratchets up anxiety at the prospect of giant neighbour China making a similar move on the democratic island. China's growing military pressure on the island it claims as its own, combined with the conflict in Ukraine, has spurred debate about how to boost defences in Taiwan, which is weighing whether to extend compulsory military service.

Biden planning Gulf visit, could meet crown prince - sources

U.S. officials are planning a trip for President Joe Biden to the Middle East later this month to meet Gulf allies, which could put him in the same room with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sources said on Wednesday. No final decisions have been made about the trip, according to sources inside and outside the United States familiar with the planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russians reach centre of Ukraine industrial city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets

Russian forces fought their way into the centre of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday, edging closer to claiming a big prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbas region. But in a boost for Ukraine, locked in a grinding struggle against Russia's invading army, the United States announced a new $700 million weapons package for Kyiv which will include advanced rocket systems capable of hitting targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

U.S. is ready to implement ban on Xinjiang goods on June 21

U.S. authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region when a law requiring it becomes enforceable later in June, a U.S. Customs official said on Wednesday, adding that a "very high" level of evidence would be required for an exemption. U.S. President Joe Biden in December signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in an effort to safeguard the U.S. market from products potentially tainted by human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the U.S. government says China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians as violence simmers

Israeli soldiers shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian woman on Wednesday, the army said - an account that was disputed by Palestinian officials - and a Palestinian man was killed during an Israeli incursion in the occupied West Bank. Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has simmered since U.S.-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014. It has flared again in recent weeks with fatal Palestinian attacks inside Israel and deadly Israeli raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)