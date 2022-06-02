Turkish Syria offensive would impede fight against Islamic State -Kurdish SDF
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:24 IST
Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces General Commander Mazloum Abdi said on Thursday that a Turkish offensive in northern Syria would negatively affect a campaign against Islamic State militants.
Abdi's comment, posted on Twitter, came a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara planned to rid northern Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of "terrorists."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
