Turkish Syria offensive would impede fight against Islamic State -Kurdish SDF

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces General Commander Mazloum Abdi said on Thursday that a Turkish offensive in northern Syria would negatively affect a campaign against Islamic State militants.

Abdi's comment, posted on Twitter, came a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara planned to rid northern Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of "terrorists."

