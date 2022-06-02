Left Menu

Turkish Syria offensive would impede fight against Islamic State -Kurdish SDF

Updated: 02-06-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:24 IST
Turkish Syria offensive would impede fight against Islamic State -Kurdish SDF
Mazloum Abdi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces General Commander Mazloum Abdi said on Thursday that a Turkish offensive in northern Syria would negatively affect a campaign against Islamic State militants.

Abdi's comment, posted on Twitter, came a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara planned to rid northern Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of "terrorists."

