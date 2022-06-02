Left Menu

Victory procession of newly elected Mukhiya turns violent in Palamu

A victory procession of a newly elected mukhiya village head turned violent in Jharkhands Palamu district as it allegedly attacked the house of the rival candidate and set a car on fire, police said on Thursday.Supporters of Gunja Devi took out a victory procession on Wednesday night to celebrate her victory in the Jharkhand rural elections.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A victory procession of a newly elected mukhiya (village head) turned violent in Jharkhand's Palamu district as it allegedly attacked the house of the rival candidate and set a car on fire, police said on Thursday.

Supporters of Gunja Devi took out a victory procession on Wednesday night to celebrate her victory in the Jharkhand rural elections. Gunja has been elected as Mukhiya of Koshiyara panchayat under Chainpur police station.

The procession turned violent as it reached Bonkeyakala village and allegedly attacked the house of Devi’s rival candidate for the mukhiya post Brahmdev Choudhary, police said. They allegedly thrashed people who were present there and set the car of Choudhary on fire.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, “Local police rushed to the spot as we received information of violence on Wednesday night. However, the miscreants had escaped by then. They are being identified and would be nabbed soon.” Sinha said that no complaint has so far been lodged. “The victim party has been directed to submit a written complaint, so that proper investigation and action can be taken by registering an FIR,” the SP said.

Panchayat polls were held in Jharkhand in four phases on May 14, 19, 24 and 27. The counting of votes for the first and second phases has already been completed, while the same for the third and fourth rounds have started from May 31.

