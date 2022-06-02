U.S. asks China to accept ILO mission to probe Xinjiang labour issues
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva called for China to accept a mission to probe what she described as "systemic violations of labour and human rights" in Xinjiang at an International Labour Organization meeting on Thursday. Sheba Crocker urged China to "accept a high-level tripartite mission to further investigate the allegations and provide full and unhindered access including meaningful, unrestricted and unsupervised access to all relevant organisations, individuals and locations implemented in the system of detention."
China denies the allegations of forced labour in the Western province of Xinjiang.
