Left Menu

U.S. asks China to accept ILO mission to probe Xinjiang labour issues

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:28 IST
U.S. asks China to accept ILO mission to probe Xinjiang labour issues
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva called for China to accept a mission to probe what she described as "systemic violations of labour and human rights" in Xinjiang at an International Labour Organization meeting on Thursday. Sheba Crocker urged China to "accept a high-level tripartite mission to further investigate the allegations and provide full and unhindered access including meaningful, unrestricted and unsupervised access to all relevant organisations, individuals and locations implemented in the system of detention."

China denies the allegations of forced labour in the Western province of Xinjiang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022