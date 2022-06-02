Left Menu

Sweden to supply more military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:58 IST
Sweden to supply more military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine
Peter Hultqvist Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will provide Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, the Nordic country's defense and finance ministers said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told a news conference the military equipment would include anti-ship missiles, rifles, and more anti-tank weapons. Sweden in February announced it would send military material including 5,000 anti-tank weapons, helmets, and body armor to Ukraine, and in March announced it would send another 5,000 anti-tank weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022