Sweden to supply more military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

Sweden will provide Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, the Nordic country's defense and finance ministers said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told a news conference the military equipment would include anti-ship missiles, rifles, and more anti-tank weapons. Sweden in February announced it would send military material including 5,000 anti-tank weapons, helmets, and body armor to Ukraine, and in March announced it would send another 5,000 anti-tank weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)