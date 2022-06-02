Left Menu

Poland not at end of road on rule of law, says EU's von der Leyen

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:28 IST
There is still more work to be done on the rule of law in Poland, the European Commission President said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw after Brussels approved billions of euros in COVID-19 economic recovery funds for the country.

"We are not at the end of the road on the rule of law in Poland," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

