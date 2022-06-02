Poland not at end of road on rule of law, says EU's von der Leyen
There is still more work to be done on the rule of law in Poland, the European Commission President said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw after Brussels approved billions of euros in COVID-19 economic recovery funds for the country.
"We are not at the end of the road on the rule of law in Poland," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.
