US ambassador to Ukraine promises weaponry

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:39 IST
The new US ambassador to Ukraine on Thursday said her No. 1 mission “is to help Ukraine prevail against Russian aggression” and that the delivery of military aid is being accelerated. Bridget Brink spoke to reporters Thursday after meeting and presenting her credentials to Ukraine's president. “There is no place on the planet I would rather be,” she said. “President Biden has said that we're going to be here, helping Ukraine, for as long as it takes. And that's what we'll do.” She said deliveries of military assistance are getting to Ukraine faster than earlier in the war. “My understanding is that now it's very quick, within days, less even, of a decision, that the hardware is in Ukrainian hands,” she said. More weaponry will be coming, she promised.

Listing other priorities, Brink also vowed that US officials “will work to ensure the world holds Russia to account for atrocities and war crimes.” She arrived in Kyiv on May 29.(AP) RUP

