Four held for killing man over mobile phone theft

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:17 IST
Four persons were arrested from Kalwa in Thane district on Thursday for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body in the thicket nearby, a police official said.

The victim was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his body and a probe zeroed in on Abid Isfaque Shaikh, Sohel Latif Shaikh, Allauddin Shaikh and Sarfaroz Ansari, all in the 19-25 age group, who had hit him in connection with a mobile theft, he said.

