U.S. adds 71 new Russian, Belarus companies to trade blacklist

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 02:12 IST
The U.S. on Thursday added 71 new Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including aircraft plants and shipbuilding and research institutes, as part of its latest effort to deprive the Russian military of U.S. technology and other items.

The export restrictions are among a raft of new sanctions the U.S. imposed on Thursday in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, including prohibitions on additional Russian oligarchs and members of the country's elite.

They include 70 Russian companies and other entities like the Russian Academy of Sciences. In total the Commerce Department has now added 322 entities to its economic blacklist for support of Russia’s military since February.

