Man wanted in murder arrested in east Delhi: Police

A 24-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested following an encounter in the east Delhi area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Prince Wadhwa, a resident of Geeta Colony, they said.

On May 24, he, along with his associates Gaurav and Vikas, shot one Jitender Chaudhary to death at Ghondli Chowk, Krishna Nagar, police said.

After the incident, Wadhwa, along with his associates, fled away from the spot on a scooty and were intercepted by police near Laxmi Nagar metro station. On the counter, he opened fire at them. A separate case has been registered against him at Shakarpur police station in this regard, they said. Since then, the accused was evading his arrest, a senior police officer said.

He was previously involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, riots, and Arms Act, they said.

On Thursday, police got information that Wadhwa would come near the SDM office, Geeta Colony, following which they reached the spot. Around 11 pm, the accused, who was going towards Shastri Nagar after taking a u-turn below Shakarpur flyover on his bike, was intercepted during which his bike got imbalanced and fell from the two-wheeler,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

He was signaled to stop, but he took out a pistol and opened fire at the police. In exchange for fire, Wadhwa was hit on his right arm, said DCP, adding that he was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital for treatment. Two pistols, eight rounds, and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

