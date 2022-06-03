Left Menu

Man wanted in murder arrested in east Delhi: Police

Since then, the accused was evading his arrest, a senior police officer said.He was previously involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, riots and Arms Act, they said.On Thursday, police got information that Wadhwa would come near SDM office, Geeta Colony, following which they reached the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 11:47 IST
Man wanted in murder arrested in east Delhi: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested following an encounter in the east Delhi area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Prince Wadhwa, a resident of Geeta Colony, they said.

On May 24, he, along with his associates Gaurav and Vikas, shot one Jitender Chaudhary to death at Ghondli Chowk, Krishna Nagar, police said.

After the incident, Wadhwa, along with his associates, fled away from the spot on a scooty and were intercepted by police near Laxmi Nagar metro station. On the counter, he opened fire at them. A separate case has been registered against him at Shakarpur police station in this regard, they said. Since then, the accused was evading his arrest, a senior police officer said.

He was previously involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, riots, and Arms Act, they said.

On Thursday, police got information that Wadhwa would come near the SDM office, Geeta Colony, following which they reached the spot. Around 11 pm, the accused, who was going towards Shastri Nagar after taking a u-turn below Shakarpur flyover on his bike, was intercepted during which his bike got imbalanced and fell from the two-wheeler,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

He was signaled to stop, but he took out a pistol and opened fire at the police. In exchange for fire, Wadhwa was hit on his right arm, said DCP, adding that he was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital for treatment. Two pistols, eight rounds, and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022