MP: Man dies after car hits tree, catches fire in Betul

PTI | Betul | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:32 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man from Pune was killed after his car hit a tree and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when Sunil Sindappa was out for a drive on Ranipur road and the car hit a tree near Khamalpur village, 12 km from the district headquarters, inspector Sarvind Dhurve said. As the car doors were stuck, the victim got trapped inside and was burnt alive, he said.

Some locals tried to put out the blaze, but as the tyres of the car burst, emanating plumes of smoke, making it difficult to douse the flames, Dhurve said.

Sindappa was an engineer with a private firm in Pune and had arrived in Betul to attend a wedding, he said.

The deceased man's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

