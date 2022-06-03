Left Menu

Deepak Nitrite assessing impact of fire incident at Vadodara plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:55 IST
Deepak Nitrite has said that the company is assessing the impact of the fire incident at its plant in Vadodara, Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed about an incidence of fire around the warehouse section of its manufacturing site located at Nandesari, District Vadodara in Gujarat.

''Our emergency response team, with the support of local authorities and companies around Deepak Nitrite Limited brought the fire under control within a couple of hours. There has been no casualty, and few people are being given first aid treatment,'' the filing said.

The company has kept all concerned authorities informed, and the plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of the damaged warehouse, it added.

''The cause of the fire is being investigated and the company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities investigating this matter,'' Deepak Nitrite said.

On the expected quantum of loss/damage caused, the company said ''impact of the incidence is being ascertained''. ''Both, loss of assets as well as loss of business are covered under insurance,'' it added. A portion of Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility in the Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat was engulfed by a major fire on Thursday evening, district officials had said.

Seven workers were hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory were shifted to safer places, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

