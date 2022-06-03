Left Menu

Man held from J-K for terror links remanded in 14-day Maha ATS custody

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:38 IST
Man held from J-K for terror links remanded in 14-day Maha ATS custody
A Pune court on Friday remanded Aftab Hussain Shah (28), who was arrested by Maharashtra police from Jammu and Kashmir, in 14-day Anti Terrorism Squad custody, while the custody of Junaid Mohammad, who was held earlier, was extended by seven days.

Shah's name cropped up during the probe post Junaid's arrest by the Maharashtra ATS on May 24 from Dapodi here for alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) links.

Shah was held from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on May 29 and was brought to Maharashtra on three-day transit remand.

The ATS told court they needed Shah's custody to known more about his module and to unravel various aspects of the recruitment being done by such terror outfits.

Probe was also needed to find out if he alone or with the help of others had sent weapons to conduct terror activities in the country, the ATS told court.

The ATS said its probe had uncovered that Junaid used 11 SIM cards, created seven Whatsapp and 15 Facebook accounts.

