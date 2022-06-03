Left Menu

College student held for creating fake social media of woman in revenge

A 22-year-old BCA student was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a woman on social media with her name and photos and writing sexually charged text in description, police said on Friday.

Updated: 03-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:07 IST
The victim, who had been getting harassing calls from several people since the profile was created, was a friend of the girlfriend of the accused, police said.

The woman had filed a complaint on April 1 alleging that she had been getting harassing calls from different people. Later, she came to know someone had created a fake social media account in her name posting her photos with sexual context.

The accused had also allegedly shared her mobile number on the fake profile, a senior police officer said. After investigating the matter, police conducted a raid in Uttam Nagar area and nabbed Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. Kumar during interrogation revealed that he was not happy with his girlfriend’s closeness with the woman, and also disapproved of the latter’s “lifestyle”. He said that on March 30, her girlfriend went to the victim’s house for her birthday party despite his refusal, which infuriated him. The same day there ensued a heated row between him and the woman over the matter, and she “insulted” him in front his girlfriend, the DCP said. To take revenge, Kumar pulled some of the photos of the complainant from her social media account, edited them, and created a social media account with them, police said. He also sent sexually charged messages and content from the complainant’s fake account to her followers, they added.

