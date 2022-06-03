Left Menu

IAF heritage centre to come up in Chandigarh

It will also showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistance rendered for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, said an IAF official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:10 IST
  • India

A heritage centre to showcase the role of the Indian Air Force in various wars and its overall functioning will come up at Chandigarh, officials said on Friday.

The 'IAF Heritage Centre' will be set up jointly by the force and the Chandigarh administration, they said.

An MoU between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF for setting up of the centre was inked on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

''This heritage centre will have artefact, simulators and interactive boards to highlight various facets of IAF. It will also showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistance rendered for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,'' said an IAF official. ''This joint project of Administration of UT Chandigarh and IAF is planned to be completed by October,'' he said.

