Protester shot dead in Sudan rallies after state of emergency lifted - medics

A protester died from a gunshot wound in the chest in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Friday, medics said, as demonstrators rallied across the country less than a week after military rulers lifted a state of emergency.

The protests marked the third anniversary of a deadly raid on a sit-in calling for civilian rule shortly after the overthrow of long-time autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir. The military and civilian groups agreed to share power in the summer of 2019, but that arrangement was ended by a coup last October.

There have been frequent anti-military rallies ever since. "Protests will continue until we win justice for our martyrs and democratic rule," said Osama Mohamed, a 24-year-old marching across the Nile from Khartoum in Omdurman, where protesters blocked a main intersection and faced tear gas from security forces.

Protesters blame security forces for killing about 130 people in the June 3, 2019, raid as they cleared a sit-in in central Khartoum, based on a toll calculated by medics. Authorities acknowledge 87 deaths. A committee investigating the incident has paused its activity since the coup, a member told Reuters.

Protesters in Omdurman on Friday chanted "our martyrs haven't died, they are here with the revolutionaries". They carried photos and banners of protesters who died in the raid. The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the protester who died on Friday was killed as security forces used heavy gunfire against rallies in Khartoum's Sahafa district.

There was no immediate comment from police. Authorities have previously said they allow peaceful protests and casualties will be investigated. Medics say 99 people have been killed in anti-coup protests.

United Nations and African Union-led efforts to broker political mediation have made little progress, with a new round of talks to begin next week. Military rulers facing an economic crisis say they lifted the state of emergency as a trust-building measure.

