Left Menu

VP Naidu emphasises need for mutual respect among political opponents in democracy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:16 IST
VP Naidu emphasises need for mutual respect among political opponents in democracy
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday emphasised the need for mutual respect among political opponents in a democracy and termed debates, discussions and dialogues as the essence of the legislative process.

Naidu, who is on a three nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, made these remarks during the delegation level talks with the President (speaker) of the National Assembly of Senegal Moustapha Niasse in the capital city of Dakar.

Naidu is also chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, during the talks, he emphasised on the need for all nations to work towards building peace. Terming peace as prerequisite for progress, Naidu underscored that India advocates peaceful resolution to all issues in the world.

He said that India, the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal, one of the most stable and model democracies in Africa, are natural development partners and share a natural affinity with each other.

He appreciated Senegal for conducting presidential, parliamentary and local elections very peacefully since its Independence, in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Just like India, democracy has been the bulwark of Senegal to guarantee political stability, economic growth, social cohesion and prominence in the international community,” he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022