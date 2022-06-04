Left Menu

Stellantis unit pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions probe

The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy on Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a plea agreement to resolve a multi-year Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe, a court spokesman said.

FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis, will pay about $300 million in criminal penalties arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds set a July 18 sentencing date.

