OAS human rights body pleads with El Salvador amid gang crackdown

The Inter-American Commission for Human Rights (IACHR) doubled down on its calls Friday for El Salvador's government to respect the rights and dignity of tens of thousands of Salvadorans detained during a nationwide state of emergency. "The Commission reiterates its call to the State to ensure that actions related to citizen and prison security policies are implemented within the limits and procedures that guarantee respect for human rights and dignity," the IACHR said in a statement.

Biden opens door to possible trip to Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged on Friday that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon, a trip that multiple sources say is expected and could include talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden told reporters that he does not yet have direct plans to make a trip to Saudi Arabia but if he does it would be to try to advance Middle East peace prospects.

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a bluff", told national television that Western nations were trying to cover up their own policy mistakes by blaming Russia for problems on the global food market.

Party, horse race take centre stage at Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee

A pop concert, featuring the likes of singers Alicia Keys and Diana Ross, and the Epsom Derby horse race take centre stage on the third day of Britain's nationwide celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. However, the 96-year-old monarch, a huge horse-racing fan and owner of many thoroughbreds, will skip the 243rd running of the Derby because of "episodic mobility problems" which also forced her to miss a thanksgiving service in her honour on Friday.

EU blacklists "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol in latest Russia sanctions

The European Union on Friday blacklisted Russian military commanders who it said led troops involved in atrocities in Ukraine, describing them as the "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol. Its latest sanction list also included Alina Kabaeva, whom it described as "closely associated" with President Vladimir Putin, although he has denied they are romantically linked.

Ukrainians hold out as Russia storms eastern city on war's 100th day

Ukraine on Friday said it recaptured a large chunk of territory in fierce fighting for Sievierodonetsk and foiled an attempt by Russian troops to advance from the devastated eastern industrial city on the 100th day of Moscow’s invasion. Ukraine's defence minister said his soldiers were training in Europe to operate advanced missile systems pledged this week by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour.

Armenia police clash with protesters in Yerevan, 50 people hospitalised - agencies

Armenian police clashed with protesters in Yerevan on Friday during the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations and at least 50 people were hospitalized, Russian news agencies reported. Video posted by RIA showed an angry crowd confronting police and throwing what appeared to be bottles at them. The sound of explosions could also be heard.

Four killed, 30 injured after train derails in southern Germany - police

Four people were killed and 30 injured when a busy regional train derailed near a popular ski resort and hiking destination in southern Germany on Friday, police said. Fifteen of the injured were receiving hospital treatment, a police spokesperson said, adding that 60 people had been on board at the time of the crash, which occurred north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

Russia summons heads of U.S. media outlets, warns of 'stringent measures'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was summoning the heads of U.S. media outlets in Moscow to a meeting next Monday to notify them of tough measures in response to U.S. restrictions against Russian media. "If the work of the Russian media - operators and journalists - is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Russia says it's 'funny' that U.S. warned against using Ukraine in talks on Syria aid

Russia's U.N. envoy said on Friday he is willing to meet his U.S. counterpart to discuss aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, but that it was "a bit funny" that she warned him about leveraging Russia's war in Ukraine during talks on Syria. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday she intended to meet Vassily Nebenzia soon to kick off the talks - expected to be contentious - and she will not let Moscow use Syria aid deliveries as a "bargaining chip" on Ukraine.

