Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Court grants interim bail to accused to appear for college exams

The Delhi Court has granted interim bail to an accused, booked in the Jahangirpuri violence case, to appear in BA Examination. Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh of Rohini District court granted interim bail to Suraj Sarkar till 18 June, 2022. The court has directed him to furnish a bail bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 along with one surety bond in the like amount.

The court has also directed the accused not to leave Delhi without prior intimation to Investigation Officer (IO). He is to provide all his mobile numbers and his whereabouts. He will have to mark his presence before the IO on every alternative day, the order of June 1, stated. An application was moved on behalf of the accused seeking interim bail to appear in the Semester IV examination of Bachelor of Arts (BA).

The counsel for the accused submitted before the court that the accused is a student in BA Program and his exams are to be held from June 3 to 28,2022. It was also submitted by the counsel that the examination hall ticket has been received by the parents of the accused to appear in the examination at Satyavati college centre. If he is not granted interim bail to appear for examination his future will be spoiled.

Though the prosecution verified the fact of examination and hall ticket received by parents, the application was opposed saying that the accused is involved in a serious offence of riots. He may flee from justice if granted bail. The court after considering all the facts and circumstances granted interim bail to the accused imposing several conditions to appear in the examination.

The case pertains to the violent clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

