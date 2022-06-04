Left Menu

Russia blowing up bridges in Sievierodonetsk to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements -regional governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 14:15 IST
Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Seversky Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday.

In a TV broadcast, Serhiy Gaidai said the Ukrainian military continued to hold its positions inside Sievierodonetsk and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

