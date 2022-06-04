Left Menu

Serve at cow shelter for one month: Allahabad HC sets condition for bail to animal slaughter accused

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 04-06-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 15:52 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to an accused in a cow slaughter case on the condition that he will serve at a cow shelter for a month.

The accused was further asked to deposit Rs 1 lakh in favour of a registered cow shelter.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav passed the order on Wednesday while hearing the bail application of Saleem alias Kalia.

An FIR was lodged against Saleem under sections 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/8 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at Bhojipura police station in Bareilly district.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that the applicant was innocent and was falsely implicated based on the confessional statement of the co-accused. He also gave an undertaking that in case the applicant is released on bail, he shall deposit Rs 1 lakh to a registered cow shelter in Bareilly and shall serve at a cow shelter for a period of one month.

After perusing the record in the light of the submissions made at the bar and taking an overall view of all the facts and circumstances of this case, the nature of evidence and the period of detention, the court granted bail to the applicant on his furnishing a personal bond and two sureties of the same amount.

The court further said that the applicant shall file an undertaking to the effect that he shall not seek any adjournment on the date fixed for evidence when the witnesses are present in the court.

