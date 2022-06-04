Body of woman found half-buried in J'khand; probe on

An unidentified body of a woman, who is suspected to have been crushed to death with a stone, was on Saturday exhumed and forwarded for post-mortem in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Parts of the body that seemed to have been hurriedly buried next to a college were visible, and locals in Karandih area, on spotting her jutted out legs, immediately informed the police, he said.

A team led by Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station, Bimal Kindo, recovered the body of the woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, and sent it to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem.

Kindo stated that the ''woman was in all likelihood murdered and then buried in a hurry''.

The corpse, wrapped in a shroud, had a garland around its neck, the OC said.

''On verification of CCTV footages from the area, it was found that the body was being ferried on a small van around 3 pm on Friday. It was seen returning empty a short while later,'' Kindo explained.

A probe has been initiated into the case, he said, adding that ''once we identify the woman, the circumstances that led to her death will also become clear''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)