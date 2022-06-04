Left Menu

Body of woman found half-buried in J'khand; probe on

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 04-06-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 16:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified body of a woman, who is suspected to have been crushed to death with a stone, was on Saturday exhumed and forwarded for post-mortem in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Parts of the body that seemed to have been hurriedly buried next to a college were visible, and locals in Karandih area, on spotting her jutted out legs, immediately informed the police, he said.

A team led by Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station, Bimal Kindo, recovered the body of the woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, and sent it to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem.

Kindo stated that the ''woman was in all likelihood murdered and then buried in a hurry''.

The corpse, wrapped in a shroud, had a garland around its neck, the OC said.

''On verification of CCTV footages from the area, it was found that the body was being ferried on a small van around 3 pm on Friday. It was seen returning empty a short while later,'' Kindo explained.

A probe has been initiated into the case, he said, adding that ''once we identify the woman, the circumstances that led to her death will also become clear''.

