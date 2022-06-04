1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond in US
One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting on Friday near Richmond, authorities said.
The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9.38 pm in Chester, Virginia.
The violence broke out at a party, local news outlets reported.
Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.
Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Chester is about 24 kilometres south of Richmond.
