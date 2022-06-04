Left Menu

10 quintal ganja seized from truck in Bhubaneswar, driver arrested

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 21:09 IST
Over 10 quintal ganja was seized from a truck in Bhubaneswar and its driver was arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police intercepted the truck near Tamando Crossing on National Highway-16 on Friday evening, they said.

More than 10 quintal of ganja, valued at Rs 1 crore, was found in a secret chamber of the vehicle, they added.

The driver, a resident of Arrah in Bihar, was arrested.

He has confessed that he was transporting the ganja from Bihar to Jharkhand, police claimed.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

