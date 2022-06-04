Left Menu

PTI | Birchriver | Updated: 04-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 21:45 IST
West Virginia deputy sheriff fatally shot, 1 suspect killed

A West Virginia sheriff's deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence.

The Nicholas County deputy was killed Friday night “while responding to an incident,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a social media post. Both deputies were taken to a hospital, Justice said.

A suspect, Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to WCHS-TV. Police said another suspect was killed in the shooting.

News outlets reported that the deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in the Birch River area of Nicholas County when they were met with gunfire. The area is about an hour east of the state capitol, Charleston.

The wounded deputy was shot in the leg and is recovering at Summersville Regional Medical Center, the news station reported.

Neither of the deputies have been identified by officials.

Justice said said the “first responders are heroes. They run to the fire to keep us safe, and we should never forget their service.”

