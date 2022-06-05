Left Menu

MP engineer threatens to bomb American school bus, arrested

An engineer was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a school bus in the United States of America, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:47 IST
MP engineer threatens to bomb American school bus, arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An engineer was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a school bus in the United States of America, police said on Sunday. "An engineer youth living in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh threatened to blow up a school in America. The crime branch of Bhopal had sent an alert to the Khandwa police two days ago. The police have arrested an engineer youth. The accused had sent threatening messages to an international group on a social media platform," said Chief Superintendent of police, Poonamchand Yadav.

The accused is a resident of Mahadevi Nagar, Khandwa. Police and security agencies from Delhi to Khandwa came into alert mode after the matter was reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022