27-yr-old arrested for abducting, raping married woman in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 16:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police on Sunday arrested a youth on charges of abducting and raping a 24-year-old married woman, officials said.

Accused Chandan Pandey, 27, who stays in Gadwar police station area, allegedly kidnapped the 24-year-old woman from her in-laws' house located in Bansdih Road police station limits on May 17 and raped her, Bansdih Station House Officer Raj Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered against him on May 23. He was arrested from a hotel in Parikhra village, Singh said.

