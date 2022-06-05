Cong leaders start planning for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Left Menu

Senior Congress leaders on Sunday started planning for the Bharat Jodo Yatra announced by the party at the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir.Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the first meeting of the the partys central planning group for the yatra.The Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.The first meeting of the Central Planning Group for Bharat Jodo Yatra took place today.

Senior Congress leaders on Sunday started planning for the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' announced by the party at the Udaipur ''Nav Sankalp Shivir''.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the first meeting of the the party's central planning group for the ''yatra''.

The ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' will begin from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

''The first meeting of the Central Planning Group for Bharat Jodo Yatra took place today. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will start on October 2nd and planning for it began in right earnest. Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting,'' senior party leader Digvijaya Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh is the convenor of the group set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the planning of the ''yatra''.

The ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' is to help unite India, which the Congress alleges is being divided with increased polarisation in the country.

Others present at the meeting included Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, Jothi Mani, Indian Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'souza and NSUI president Neeraj Kundan.

