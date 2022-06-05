Left Menu

Electricity theft: Punjab power corp imposes Rs 59.11 lakh fine against 92 consumers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:53 IST
Electricity theft: Punjab power corp imposes Rs 59.11 lakh fine against 92 consumers
  • Country:
  • India

Teams from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Sunday conducted raids in different parts of Mohali circle and imposed a fine of Rs 59.11 lakh against 92 consumers for alleged power theft and unauthorised usage.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said that raids were conducted in several villages, including Kandala, Naraingarh, Dhakauli, Thuha under Zirakpur and Banur sub-divisions, and in Jhampur and Sector 123 of Mohali division.

''Some electricity metres have been found dubious and these teams sealed them on the spot and sent them to the lab for further necessary examination,'' he added.

Few cases of unauthorised usage of electricity were also found in Sarsini, Togapur, Lalru, Lalru Mandi and Dhangerha village in Lalru division.

Singh said that the Punjab government is committed to controlling the menace of power theft and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions to the power corporation to take strict action against erring consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022