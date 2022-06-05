2 Jordanian Air Force pilots killed in plane crash
PTI | Amman | Updated: 05-06-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 19:59 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Two Jordanian Air Force pilots were killed on Sunday when their training aircraft crashed, the military said.
The two-seater aircraft crashed at 9 am (local time) in the northern town of Ramtha near the border with Syria, it said in a statement.
The incident was attributed to an unspecified “technical malfunction.” The aircraft was built by Germany's GROB Aircraft Co.
The two deceased Royal Jordanian Air Force pilots were identified as Maj. Bilal al-Shoufein and Cpt. Baha Abu Ghanmi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 killed in fresh Israeli missile strike in Syria's capital
Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus -Syrian ministry
Four killed in attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria -Jordan's armed forces
Jordan says Iran-linked groups in Syria wage drug war along border
Jordan says Iran-linked groups in Syria wage drug war along border