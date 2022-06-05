Left Menu

Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM after Uttarkashi bus accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in the states Uttarkashi district and said local rescue teams are engaged in the rescue operation while National Disaster Response Force NDRF personnel will also reach the spot shortly.At least 15 people are feared dead in the accident.It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:21 IST
Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM after Uttarkashi bus accident
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in the state's Uttarkashi district and said local rescue teams are engaged in the rescue operation while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will also reach the spot shortly.

At least 15 people are feared dead in the accident.

''It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister @pushkardhami on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon,'' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022